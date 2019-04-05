Mick Jagger Recovering After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 11:15 AM
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Mick Jagger is on the mend after undergoing heart surgery.
The Rolling Stones had announced on Sunday that the North American leg of their No Filter tour, which was set to begin this month, would be postponed because the 75-year-old frontman was set to undergo medical treatment. On Thursday, Billboard quoted sources as saying Jagger underwent a heart valve replacement procedure in New York and is recovering and in great health.
"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support," Jagger tweeted on Friday. "I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."
Jagger did not confirm the type of procedure he had undergone.
"Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment," his rep said in a statement. "He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."
Jagger's heart procedure, officially called a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), is commonly carried out in place of open-heart surgery and recovery from such an operation is typically easier and shorter. The sources told Billboard that doctors operating on him were able to access the valve through his femoral artery and were monitoring the singer for any complications.
The Rolling Stones' No Filter tour began in Europe in 2017 and that leg ended last summer. The band will resume touring and perform in the United States and Canada starting in July, with new dates to be announced in the coming weeks, the outlet reported.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?