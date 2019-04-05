Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and More Attend Variety's Power of Women Luncheon

Gigi Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and attended Variety's annual Power of Women luncheon in New York on Friday.

At the event, Gigi spoke onstage about the pros and cons of social media, where she and many others are often subjected to online bullying, and encouraged celebrities to use their platforms to spread positive messages.

Gigi attended the luncheon while wearing a powder blue cape-neck top with matching high-waist trousers from Emilia Wickstead's fall 2019 collection. She paired the look with blue snakeskin stiletto pumps. She was joined at the event by Bella, who sported a brown leather flared pantsuit.

Taraji arrived in a two-toned azure blue blazer and black pants.