BLACKPINK Makes History With New "Kill This Love" Music Video

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 10:38 AM
Congratulations to BLACKPINK!
The K-pop group—which includes members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa—is making history with their new music video for their song, "Kill This Love." The new visual, directed by Hyun Seung Seo and posted on YouTube on Thursday, received nearly 50 million views in just 24 hours, the biggest YouTube debut for a group, ever! It's also the biggest debut of the year so far on YouTube!
On top of that, the beloved group's new five-song EP, Kill This Love, was also just released today. The tracks on the EP include single "Kill This Love," which is currently dominating the iTunes charts, as well as "Don't Know What To Do," "Kick It," "Hope Not," and "DDU-DU DDU-DU (Remix)."
In just a number of days, the girl group, who first made their debut in 2016, will take the stage at Coachella.
At the music festival, BLACKPINK will make history again by being the first K-pop girl group to take the stage at Coachella. Shortly after their festival appearance, the group will kick of the North American leg of their world tour.
You can check out BLACKPINK's record-breaking music video for "Kill This Love" above!
