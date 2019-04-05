BLACKPINK Makes History With New "Kill This Love" Music Video

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

The K-pop group—which includes members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa—is making history with their new music video for their song, "Kill This Love." The new visual, directed by Hyun Seung Seo and posted on YouTube on Thursday, received nearly 50 million views in just 24 hours, the biggest YouTube debut for a group, ever! It's also the biggest debut of the year so far on YouTube!

On top of that, the beloved group's new five-song EP, Kill This Love, was also just released today. The tracks on the EP include single "Kill This Love," which is currently dominating the iTunes charts, as well as "Don't Know What To Do," "Kick It," "Hope Not," and "DDU-DU DDU-DU (Remix)."