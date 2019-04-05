Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Series Finale: Did Rebecca Bunch Find Happiness?

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wrapped up its four-season acclaimed run ending just how creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna intended.

"The last sentence of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is the same last sentence that we had in the original pilot pitch. Of course, so much has changed from that original pitch to the final product, but the fact that we've actually gotten to finish our thought in the way we wanted to and had the opportunity to stay true to our vision without being canceled blows my mind," Bloom wrote on Instagram.

So, what was the last line? Read on!