Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Sexy Dance Moves—and Jessica Biel Is a Fan

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back—and Jessica Biel is here for it.

The 38-year-old singer showed off his dance moves during Thursday night's Man of the Woods Tour stop in Grand Rapids, Mich.

While performing his hits on the Van Andel Arena stage, the former ''N Sync member spotted his wife in the audience and did a few pelvic thrusts in her direction. The actress was clearly a fan of his little routine and was all smiles.

"GIMME," she wrote alongside footage of the incident on Instagram.

That wasn't the only intimate moment the couple shard on the tour. Just a few days ago Timberlake shared photos of his wife playfully grabbing his butt backstage.

"Get some, @jessicabiel," he captioned the shot.

"Got some," she cheekily replied.

Biel also shared a picture of herself giving her main man a smooch back in February.

"I cherish those cheeks and everything else about you, baby," she wrote alongside the photo.