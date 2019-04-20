From Hop to Easter Parade: The Top 12 Easter Movies to Watch This Holiday

Hippity, hoppity, Easter's on its way!

In case you didn't already know, Easter is tomorrow, which means it's time to get ready to brunch, go on an Easter egg hunt and head to mass before eating all the candy you can imagine.

As you enjoy the ultimate Sunday Funday courtesy of Easter, we suggest you also pick a festive holiday day film to watch while celebrating the occasion.

Even though there aren't as many Easter movies as there are about Christmas or Halloween, there are a decent amount of films about this holiday, or that take place during the spring, that you can watch this weekend.

From Easter-specific movies like Hop and Easter Parade to movies about adorable bunnies like Zootopia and Peter Rabbit, this holiday really does have a lot of fun stories to hop on board with...see what we did there?