Rachel Bloom's Tributes to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 8:17 AM
It's the end of an era for Rachel Bloom. Bloom is saying goodbye to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the Golden Globe-winning musical comedy that she co-created and stars in, after four acclaimed seasons.
In one Instagram post, Bloom shared behind-the-scenes photos from shooting the pilot with co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna.
"Tomorrow night at 8pm, you will see the culmination of the conversation that @abmck and I have been having for almost 6 years. The last sentence of #CrazyExGirlfriend is the same last sentence that we had in the original pilot pitch. Of course, so much has changed from that original pitch to the final product, but the fact that we've actually gotten to finish our thought in the way we wanted to and had the opportunity to stay true to our vision without being canceled blows my mind," Bloom wrote on Instagram the day before the finale aired.
"I'm still not convinced that this whole thing hasn't been some sort of elaborate social experiment or Shutter Island- style simulation. Thank you to @thecw for believing in us and to everyone who has watched and will continue to watch Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," she continued.
On the day of the finale, Bloom returned to Instagram to pay tribute to the character she brought to life through both her acting and her writing. Rebecca Bunch went from being an unhappy lawyer in New York to a receiving a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder in West Covina, all the while trying to figure out who she is besides a girl in love.
"One day, a girl named Rebecca Bunch was working hard at a New York job when some writers dropped in from the sky and forced her to make some drastic decisions for the sake of a TV show," Bloom wrote. "Tonight at 8/7c, you'll see those writers leave her life. I love you, Becks. I'm sorry that we writers put you through hell, but I hope we left you in a better place than when we found you."
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs its final episode on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on The CW. A concert special, Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!, follows at 9 p.m. also on The CW.
