Fenty Beauty's #SUNSTALKRBRONZER Just Launched

Anything Rihanna touches turns to gold, so it's no wonder we're crazy-ex-girlfriend-level obsessed with her Fenty Beauty makeup line. Seriously, every single product is a winner. The Gloss Bomb lip gloss is the glossiest we've ever worn, and we never leave the house without a dusting of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter.

Pretty safe to say we're following her makeup rules blindly, so when Fenty launches a new product we're all over it. Speaking of, today the brand just launched our new warm weather makeup staple: #SUNSTALKRBRONZER.

Like everything else in the line, it comes in a groundbreaking amount of shades (eight to be exact) and believe us when we say each one is just as on point as the next. In true @badgalriri fashion, the names are sassy, too. (We're fans of Mocha Mami and I$land Ting.) You know your skin tone best, so you'll know what works best, but they're all so good.