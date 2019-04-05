You Have to Hear Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Remix

You've never heard "Old Town Road" performed like this before.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus gave music fans an epic surprise on Thursday when they dropped a remix of the viral song.

They also shared photos and videos of themselves recording the hit.

"BILLY F--KIN RAY!!!" Lil Nas X captioned one photo.

Lil Nas X released the original version back in December, and the tune's rap and country combination won fans over. In fact, Rolling Stone reported it was on Billboard's cross-genre Hot 100 chart, the Country Songs chart and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at the same time. However, Billboard told the magazine that, upon further review, the artist's song did not merit inclusion on its country chart—causing a bit of controversy.

"I believe whenever you're trying something new, it's always going to get some kind of bad reception," the 19-year-old star told Time. "For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that."