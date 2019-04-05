Game of Thrones: Our Favorite Theories Heading Into the Final Season

The time has almost come, friends.

Game of Thrones' return is still a couple of Sundays away, but that only means we've got less than two Sundays to prepare for the final season and the many mysteries it will solve, the many questions it will answer. Or hopefully answer. With only six episodes (even if most of them are extra long), there might not be time to answer every single one of our questions, but at the very least, the major fan theories about the show will either be proven correct or proven very, very wrong.

Some of the theories are insane and more fun than possible, and some feel like they just might be heading in the right direction based on everything we've seen so far. So let's break a few of them down, shall we?