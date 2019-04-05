Fresh Off the Boat Hits 100 Episodes and the Huangs Are Actually Singing in Sneak Peek

Happy 100th episodes, Fresh Off the Boat!

The ABC comedy is making history tonight as it becomes the first Asian American series on network TV to hit that milestone, and we've got an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, which finds the Huang family getting used to life without Eddie (Hudson Yang) as he goes on a cultural exchange trip in Taiwan.

They're definitely not having trouble adjusting based on the clip above, in which they're riding bikes without fear of brakes getting cut, and they're even singing songs together, the perfect picture of a happy family.

This is a sitcom, so this joy likely won't last, but it's fun to watch in the meantime.