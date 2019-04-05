Fresh Off the Boat Hits 100 Episodes and the Huangs Are Actually Singing in Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy 100th episodes, Fresh Off the Boat!

The ABC comedy is making history tonight as it becomes the first Asian American series on network TV to hit that milestone, and we've got an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, which finds the Huang family getting used to life without Eddie (Hudson Yang) as he goes on a cultural exchange trip in Taiwan. 

They're definitely not having trouble adjusting based on the clip above, in which they're riding bikes without fear of brakes getting cut, and they're even singing songs together, the perfect picture of a happy family. 

This is a sitcom, so this joy likely won't last, but it's fun to watch in the meantime. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

E! News was on hand for the 100th episode celebration when the episode was filmed in February and Randall Park called the milestone "surreal." 

"When we first made the pilot, I thought wow, what a dream come true, this is amazing, we actually made a pilot. It's probably not gonna get picked up, just because of the landscape at the time, and the history, at least in my career. There was nothing like it, and I really thought we wouldn't get picked up, and we got picked up. And then I thought, OK, well we'll go a season and that'll be great, and then we went two seasons...and now 100 episodes later, it's just amazing," he told E!'s Zuri Hall. 

"I don't think any of us expected to get this far, and the fact that we are here is like, it's incredible. It's unbelievable," said Hudson Yang.

Hit play on the second video above to hear more from Constance Wu and the rest of the Huang family. 

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Everything We Know About Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Upcoming Wedding

Sandra Oh Says "Killing Eve" Season 2 Is "Bad in a Bad Way"

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Barbara Walters, The View

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Tries to Quit The View After Fight With Barbara Walters in Explosive Resurfaced Audio

"Fresh Off the Boat" Cast Celebrates 100th Episode

"Fresh Off the Boat" 100th Episode Sneak Peek

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Bloom's Tributes to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

Kathie Lee Gifford, Today, Hoda Kotb, Barry Manilow

Kathie Lee Gifford Tearfully Says Goodbye to Hoda Kotb and Today

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.