Abby Huntsman and Sara Haines Open Up About Their Postpartum Depression and It's Refreshingly Honest

The View's Abby Huntsman and Good Morning America's Sara Haines are getting real about their postpartum depression.

During their duo baby shower, which was hosted by The View, the two TV personalities held an honest discussion about motherhood, their current pregnancy and their experience with postpartum. They both can agree that the "postpartum thing is real."

"I remember sitting in the kitchen crying to my husband, I'm not me right now, I don't feel like me, and maybe I need help," Huntsman tells E! News of her first pregnancy with daughter, Isabel Grace Livingston. "And I got through it, and I was lucky."

She admits that "a lot of women have it a lot harder, and don't have the help," which is why she's "so much more compassionate towards all women that go through pregnancy."

Piggybacking off of The View co-host's sentiments, Haines tells E! News of a time when she felt "so scared" after having her son, Alec Richard Shifrin. She reveals she "had a little postpartum" after having him.