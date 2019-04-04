Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Rare Photo From 2017 Botswana Trip

Image 1 PA
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 3:33 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving royal watchers a look into their private lives.
It's been just days since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their new Instagram and they are already catching everyone up on everything the world has missed out on. In their first photos shared to the social media site, there is one of Harry and Meghan on their celebratory trip to Botswana in 2017. In the pic, the Duke and Duchess are attaching a satellite collar to a bull elephant, a species which is often threatened by poachers who want their ivory tusks.
Some might remember that before they came Mr. and Mrs., the pair took a trip to the African nation in honor of Meghan's 36th birthday. At the time, a source told E! News, "There may be some luxury but there will be a big element of daring stuff, too. They just want to get really close to the animals and people." And now, the royal pair is confirming that they did indeed venture into the wild.
On their expedition, the Prince also took the opportunity to introduce the former Suits star to his friends.
Meghan and Harry have put trips like these on hold since their wedding and subsequent pregnancy, but there is no doubt the pair will one day return with their unborn child because of the importance the place holds to the both of them. In past interviews, Prince Harry has spoken fondly of the country and the memories he has formed there. "I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me we were going to Africa to get away from it all," the prince shared. "This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here."
Health and positivity is clearly important for the royal couple, who recently visited a new-age wellness center in the final months of their pregnancy.
