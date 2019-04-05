Try Not to Melt Over Thomas Rhett's Most Adorable Dad Moments

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Spotted: an adorable dad. 

Thomas Rhett is a Grammy-nominated musician, a doting husband and a sweet father to his two daughters, Ada James Akins and Willa Gray Akins.

As he famously sang in his track, "Life Changes," "I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you're gonna have a grandkid, yep from Uganda/That's right, we're adopting and she is the cutest little girl that you've ever seen/Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad, a bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we'd had/Now Lauren's showin', got one on the way/Yeah that's two under two, hey, what can I say?"

"Life changes (yes it does) and I wouldn't change it for the world," the song concludes—and fans wouldn't change it either because Rhett has emerged as one of Hollywood's most beloved dads.  

Photos

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Cutest Moments

Thanks to social media, fans have been able to follow the star and his longtime love, Lauren Akins, along for the parenting ride. Spoiler alert: it's been totally adorable. 

Whether it be sporting matching outfits, dressing up in themed family Halloween costumes, soaking up the sunshine on vacation or celebrating some special holidays, Rhett's cute dad moments have kept his followers smiling from afar. 

In honor of his "Male Artist of the Year" nomination at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday, take a look at some of them for yourself in E!'s gallery below!

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Playing Dress Up

"We literally took a million photos," the singer said of their Halloween outing. "Getting Willa and Ada to smile at the same time was impossible but it was awesome! Monsters inc. for life."

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Take a Seat

His daughter Ada looked very comfy while seated on her famous father's lap. 

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Bedtime

"Just a little night cap," the star wrote of him and his daughter posing for a selfie in bed. 

Article continues below

Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Smooches

"Some late night/early bday kisses from me and daddy last night. You're welcome," gushed the country singer's proud wife to her Insta followers.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Chicago Sunshine

"The perfect Chicago day," the Georgia-native wrote on Instagram during a trip to the Windy City in July.

Thomas Rhett, Willa Gray

Instagram

Disney Dreamers

"Disney World with my girl," the country star shared on Instagram during a family getaway in June.

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Daddy Duties

"New normal," wrote the daddy-of-two on Instagram as he carried a bag of baby supplies in one hand and Ada James in the other.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Tennessee Cuties

"Brought our girls back to good ole rocky top today (and Willa Gray found her new favorite bows)," wrote the singer's glowing wife on Instagram during a trip to Knoxville, Tenn.

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Beachside Style

"Throwback to family vacation! Thanks to @chubbies for the amazing matching swim suits," the "Life Changes" singer shared on Instagram

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Family of Four

"Our happy (& tired, but mostly happy) little family," Lauren Akins wrote on Instagram. "(puppies not pictured but they're happy too)"

Thomas Rhett, Birthdays

Instagram

Cheers

"I can't believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast," the proud parents shared on Instagram. "This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future." 

Thomas Rhett, Easter 2018

Instagram

Hoppy Times

Something tells us these kids got some pretty sweet presents for their first Easter. 

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Bundle Up

The temperatures may be cold, but our hearts are warm after seeing this sweet family getaway memory. 

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Queen Bee

"Willa is just way too cute in her bumble bee outfit @laur_akins," the proud dad shared on Halloween night. We couldn't agree more! 

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Time for Class

"How we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram while documenting the adorable father-daughter moment.

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

How Do We Look?

"Thank you for the gifts from Japan @sophieholiday @julianbulian," Thomas Rhett wrote to his followers while showcasing matching outfits. 

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Fatherly Love

"Getting the hang of it I think," the "Life Changes" singer shared with his followers in the first months of fatherhood. 

Thomas Rhett

Instagram

Holiday Spirit

"Bee keeper & his little bees (plus a clown)," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram when celebrating the spooky holiday. "Happy Halloween!" 

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Thomas Rhett , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney

5 Things You Didn't Know About Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers, Cool

Jonas Brothers' "Cool" Music Video Is the Ultimate '80s Beach Party

Kacey Musgraves, 2018 CMA Awards

From Southern Belle to Style Icon, See Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks Ahead of 2019 ACM Awards

Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

Where's the Wine? Reliving Kathie Lee Gifford's Wildest and Wackiest Today Show Moments

Sharon Tate

Inside the Undying Fascination With Sharon Tate: Destined for Stardom, Doomed to Be a Legend

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Claps Back at Gigi Hadid Haters: ''Leave Her the F—k Alone''

Karamo Brown Hollywood Medium 407

Karamo Brown's Late Friend Jokes About "How Handsome" He Is From the Other Side

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.