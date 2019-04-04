Grey's Anatomy Couple Update: Keep Up With the Ever-Changing Love Lives at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 2:41 PM

If there's one thing you can be sure of on Grey's Anatomy, it's that relationship drama is everywhere

In just a few episodes, everything can change on that show, especially when it comes to the couples and their ever-changing minds and hearts. Even when you think a pair is happily married, they might suddenly barely be speaking just a couple episodes later. 

That's why we're here to keep you (and ourselves, to be honest) updated on all of the show's current couples—who's together, who's not together, who could be together, who's having a baby together but not together together, etc etc. 

Photos

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Couples Status Check

You can find it all below, and above, you can see one of those very much together couples weighing in on what it's like to finally bring a gay couple to the forefront of the show. 

"It's been amazing. We've both been welcomed into this community with open arms in different ways, and it's just been continuing to happen every day," Jake Borelli told E! News at the 30th Annual Glaad Media Awards. "We read all the comments on Instagram. We hear everybody's stories. I have felt more included than any other time in my life." 

Borelli, of course, plays Schmidt, formerly known as Glasses, the intern who suffered from some seriously low confidence. Then he met Nico (Alex Landi), the openly gay surgeon—the first openly gay male surgeon the show has had—and fell in love. Landi also happens to be the first male surgeon of Asian descent that Grey's has had. 

"Being the first male Asian surgeon as well, the Asian community as well as the LGBTQ community have been very welcoming, open arms, and I'm truly very grateful," Landi told us. 

Hit play above for more from the pair, and scroll down to catch up on the romances of Grey Sloan (before the next episode screws them all up again). 

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Meredith and Andrew

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) seem to be going strong after a little bit of a blip regarding his dad. At least for now, they're having fun, and that is our number one wish for the previously tortured Meredith Grey. 

Camilla Luddington, Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy, Couples

ABC

Alex and Jo

After their wedding at the end of season 14, Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) have been laying relatively low and enjoying their time as newlyweds, right up until Alex started freaking Jo out with talk of starting a family. That led her down a path to find out the truth about her birth parents, which was even more devastating than she could have imagined. After learning that she was the product of rape, Jo currently isn't opening up to Alex, and Camilla Luddington herself told us there's definitely going to be a "disconnect" in that relationship.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Amelia and Owen

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) have overcome a lot over the years (brain tumors, addiction, etc.), and for a second there, it seemed like they might be able to make things work, especially as they got Leo back. But as Owen got excited about his baby with Teddy, he and Amelia decided to end things. 

Article continues below

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Amelia and Link

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) hooked up at a conference and now can't seem to stop hooking up. He even gets to accompany her on a trip to New York and ends up at a dinner with her sisters, so these two are likely to just keep getting closer. 

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Teddy and Koracick

Teddy (Kim Raver) may be pregnant with Owen's baby, but until recently, Owen was with Amelia, so Teddy found romance with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). It does seem that he's a little more into it than she is, but this whole dynamic will probably change when that baby is born...

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Owen and Teddy

They're not together and they never really have been, even after being in love with each other so many times. But Teddy (Kim Raver) is pregnant with Owen's baby, and for once, Owen (Kevin McKidd) is single after breaking up with Amelia. Now Teddy has to figure out if her thing with Koracick is real or not, but we just kind of imagine that Teddy and Owen will end up together some way or another. 

Article continues below

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Jackson and Maggie

Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) have had some serious ups and downs. Things got real shaky while he went off to explore his faith, but they were there for each other during Catherine's surgery and seem to be somewhat back on track. 

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Bailey and Ben

Ben (Jason George) might be on a different show, the spinoff Station 19, but they're still together. Ben's new job as a firefighter is causing some strain between him and wife Bailey (Chandra Wilson), but they're working their way back, and Bailey even returned to her job as chief of surgery after taking some time away. 

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Nico and Schmidt

Nico (Alex Landi) gave Glasses (Jake Borelli) his first gay kiss in that elevator Grey's Anatomy fans have come to know and love. It took Nico a second to come around, but now these two are even getting in trouble for hooking up in ill-advised places. Glasses' confidence has improved so much that they don't even call him Glasses anymore! 

Article continues below

James Pickens Jr, Debbie Allen, Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Richard and Catherine

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine (Debbie Allen), married since season 11, are still going strong, even through Richard having a breakdown and Catherine's surgery to remove a gigantic tumor in her spine.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

