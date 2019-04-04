Why Lori Loughlin's ''Actress Side'' Came Out During Court Appearance

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 2:27 PM

Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Lori Loughlin is dealing with the college admissions scandal the only way she knows how. 

The actress and her husband appeared in Boston for a court hearing in connection to the college admissions scandal on Wednesday, and Lori's behavior raised more than a few eyebrows. Upon ascending the steps of the federal courthouse, Lori was greeted by a barrage of cameras and fans trying to catch a glimpse of the star, but rather than ignore them, like Felicity Huffman did, the Fuller House star signed autographs. According to an E! News source, "She was obviously extremely nervous and the actress side of Lori came out. She doesn't know how else to be in public."

Moreover, the 54-year-old is not used to attracting attention for "something so negative," explains the insider. Now that the star is wading into what the source calls "uncharted territory" she is simply following her natural instincts. "Her natural reaction was to just smile and try to be light-hearted," the source explains. "She's always been so well loved and charming, that's the part she knows how to play in public."

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Appear in Court Over College Admissions Scandal

Behind closed doors, the source says that Lori is "is terrified and the uncertainty of the whole thing worries her."

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who is also charged in the scandal, is seemingly coping with the controversy by avoiding being seen in public, which can explain their controversial choice to travel to Boston in a private jet. 

"They took a private jet because Mossimo wanted to," the source reveals. "He is mortified by this whole thing and wants to avoid unwanted attention in public."

According to the insider, "It's extremely awkward and they know they can't say anything." Lori, Mossimo and their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Rosa, have yet to speak out about their involvement in the college admissions scandal. The Fuller House star and her daughter were seen in public for the first time just five days ago, however both women were seen separately. 

In light of the scandal, neither of their daughters will be returning to USC. A source previously said, "The girls are devastated and scared for their parents to take the fall." 

