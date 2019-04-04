Kate Bosworth Honors Heath Ledger on Late Actor's 40th Birthday

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kate Bosworth is paying tribute to Heath Ledger on what would've been his 40th birthday.
It's been just over 11 years since Ledger tragically passed away on Jan. 22, 2008 at the age of 28. On Thursday, many fans and friends took to social media to honor the late actor on his birthday.
Bosworth, who rose to fame around the same time as Ledger, remembered him in a moving message.
"Doesn't seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium's cork, having a laugh. It was a crazy time," the Blue Crush actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Ledger. "I was literally straight out of high school, feeling young & super shy and he was always so sweet within a surreal scene."
"I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished," Bosworth continued. "Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special."
"Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob. And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started," she concluded her post. "But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun. Thinking of all the people who knew and loved him on this day. Man, you made one hell of a mark. xo."
Ledger is survived by his daughter, Matilda, 13, from his relationship with actress Michelle Williams.
On Thursday morning, Williams opened up about having a teenager in the house while appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan.
"It's so far so good," she told Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Mark Consuelos. "Every morning we wake up and I look to see if the transformation has happened and if it's turned into the next level that I keep hearing about, but we're not there yet."