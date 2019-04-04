Kate Bosworth Honors Heath Ledger on Late Actor's 40th Birthday

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 1:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Heath Ledger, Kate Bosworth

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kate Bosworth is paying tribute to Heath Ledger on what would've been his 40th birthday.

It's been just over 11 years since Ledger tragically passed away on Jan. 22, 2008 at the age of 28. On Thursday, many fans and friends took to social media to honor the late actor on his birthday.

Bosworth, who rose to fame around the same time as Ledger, remembered him in a moving message.

"Doesn't seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium's cork, having a laugh. It was a crazy time," the Blue Crush actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Ledger. "I was literally straight out of high school, feeling young & super shy and he was always so sweet within a surreal scene."

Read

From Joaquin Phoenix to Heath Ledger: A History of Joker Transformations

"I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished," Bosworth continued. "Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special."

"Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob. And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started," she concluded her post. "But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun. Thinking of all the people who knew and loved him on this day. Man, you made one hell of a mark. xo."

Ledger is survived by his daughter, Matilda, 13, from his relationship with actress Michelle Williams.

On Thursday morning, Williams opened up about having a teenager in the house while appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"It's so far so good," she told Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Mark Consuelos. "Every morning we wake up and I look to see if the transformation has happened and if it's turned into the next level that I keep hearing about, but we're not there yet."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Bosworth , Heath Ledger , Birthdays , Death , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Investiture of the Prince of Wales

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Lashes Out in TLC's New Royal Baby Special

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Why Denise Richards Talked to Charlie Sheen Before Joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Prince William, Sir David Attenborough, Prince Charles, Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry Attend Premiere Amid Royal Household Split

Holland Taylor

Holland Taylor Joins To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel as John Ambrose's Grandmother

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Get the Sweetest Matching Tattoos

Britney Spears

Everything We Know About Britney Spears' Wellness Treatment

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Emilia Clarke: Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen Is "So Much a Part of Who I Am"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.