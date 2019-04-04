Emilia Clarke: Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen Is "So Much a Part of Who I Am"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 11:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

For better or worse, Emilia Clarke will likely forever be associated with Daenerys Targaryen and Game of Thrones. That's not a problem for the Emmy-nominated actress.

"I mean, as an actor, as a schmaltzy actor, I believe that every character that you play, they kind of stay in you a little bit, you keep them with you. But yeah, Khaleesi it's like another limb. She's just so much a part of who I am," Clarke told E! News at the final season premiere in New York City.

Photos

Game of Thrones Final Season Premiere After Party

Clarke returns for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premiering Sunday, April 14 on HBO.

Details are being kept under wraps, but we know Dany—and her dragons—make their way to Winterfell. It's not exactly a warm welcome, and that's not a pun about how cold it is in the north, especially when it comes to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

"It's really surreal," Clarke previously told Harper's Bazaar about what it was like to bring Dany to Winterfell. "I mean, you play into what it feels like for the character as well, because it's new and it's odd, and you're coming into someone else's turf and you've got a lot of actors that you know really well, who were like, 'This is our home.' Then you come in and you're like, 'I know this only from the television; I've never been in this space here before in my life.'"

Click play on the video above to hear more from Clarke and be sure to watch E! News at 7 p.m. for more premiere coverage.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Emilia Clarke , Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Holland Taylor

Holland Taylor Joins To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel as John Ambrose's Grandmother

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones, Actors, First Season, Last Season

Growing Up Game of Thrones: How the Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

The Society

Netflix's The Society Puts Teens at the Center of a Dangerous Mystery

Kit Harington, Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, After Party

Pretty Much the Entire Game of Thrones Cast Reunited at the Final Season Premiere

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring

Kristen Bell Warns New Veronica Mars Will Be "Controversial"

Kristen Bell Warns "Veronica Mars" Revival Is Controversial

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

See Sonja Morgan's The Real Housewives of New York City Berkshires Breakdown Over...Letters?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.