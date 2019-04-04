Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Is "Most Likely Experiencing" a Miscarriage

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hilaria Baldwin

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Hilaria Baldwin attends Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts Annual Ripple Of Hope Awards Dinner at New York Hilton on December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing a deeply personal message with her social media followers.

On Thursday morning, the author and Mom Brain co-host took to Instagram to reveal that she is "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." Hilaria, who has been married to Alec Baldwin since 2012, gave birth to her fourth child with the actor in May 2018.

"I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss," Hilaria, 35, wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her stomach. "I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest."

Read

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Baby No. 4's Name: Romeo Alejandro David

"I think it's important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open," she continued. "Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I'm nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn't. I don't want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand."

Hilaria went on to tell her followers, "So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult."

She concluded her post by saying she is "so blessed" to have her doctor, her friends and family.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

"My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly," Hilaria wrote. "The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies' mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I'm feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic."

The couple shares kids Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo Baldwin, 10 months. Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 23, with his ex, Kim Basinger.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hilaria Baldwin , Alec Baldwin , Pregnancies , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Investiture of the Prince of Wales

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move Into Frogmore Cottage Ahead of Royal Baby's Birth

Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Celeb Sisters

A Tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears' Sweetest Sister Moments With Britney Spears

The Society

Netflix's The Society Puts Teens at the Center of a Dangerous Mystery

Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Pregnant

Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant More Than a Year After Miscarriage

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

The War Is Over: How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Finally Moving Past Their Problems to Work Towards Peace

Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers Then and Now

Iron Man Reporting for Duty! Which of Robert Downey Jr.'s Roles Is His Most Iconic?

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1602, Kris Jenner

Spill the Tea! Kourtney Kardashian Reminds Kim & Kris Why Scott Disick Has Been "Banned" From Family Trips

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.