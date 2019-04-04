See Sonja Morgan's The Real Housewives of New York City Berkshires Breakdown Over...Letters?

Something magical happens when ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City go to Dorinda Medley's excessively decorated home (no matter the holiday) in the Berkshires. Inhibitions are thrown out the window, as are common table manners. It's reality TV at its finest.

And now RHONY's back there again for the season 11 trip, trading in the annual wintertime trip for Halloween. In the clip below, The Real Housewives of New York City stars are seated around Dorinda's table. Dorinda can't stop looking at Luann de Lesseps' breasts, Bethenny Frankel is encouraging Sonja Morgan to hydrate, Sonja is clutching Ramona Singer's dog to her bosom…it's quite the scene.