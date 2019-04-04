Jennifer Hudson's Fierce Performance of "Memory" From Cats Will Give You Chills

A round of applause for this fierce feline.

As Universal Pictures closed their 2019 CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday, attendees got a special surprise when none other than Oscar winner Jennifer Hudsontook the stage to serenade guests with the iconic ballad from Cats, "Memory."

The actress is set to star in a movie musical based on the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway show of the same name. Luckily, fans didn't have to wait eight more months to hear what Hudson has in store for her performance thanks to the sneak peek she gave during the event. Donning all white, the star belted out the ballad with her signature pipes while accompanied by a piano.