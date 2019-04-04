Billboard Music Awards 2019 Nominations: The Complete List

It's almost time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

Kelly Clarkson, who is hosting the award show for the second year in a row, announced a few of this year's nominees along with Dan + Shay during Thursday's episode of Today.

So, how are the nominees selected? Well, there are a lot of factors. According to Billboard, the finalists are determined based on key interactions with fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement. Of course, performance on the Billboard Charts plays a role, too. This year, the awards are based on a chart period from Mar. 23, 2018 to Mar. 7, 2019.

While fans will have to wait until the big night to find out who takes home a trophy, they won't be kept in suspense for too long.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday May 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

So, without further ado, here are the nominees: