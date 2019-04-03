Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and More Stars Dazzle at Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Game of Thrones is sadly ending and the stars are going out with a bang.

As the eighth and final season premiere for the HBO series looms in the near future, the ensemble cast is bidding farewell to the show in fabulous fashion. Stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Emilia Clarkedressed to the nines for the New York City red carpet. Dressed in designer gowns from couture labels like Louis Vuitton, the actors stunned the crowds with their stylish looks and how much things have changed in the nearly eight years since the show kicked off.

One star who unfortunately missed the star-studded red carpet was Cersei Lannister herself. Lena Headey took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell her fans about how "gutted" and "heartbroken" she is to be missing the premiere. "Heartbroken and f--ked off, still doesn't cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight," she said. "I f--king hate being sick and the timing of this is a s--t bag."

Which is a huge bummer since the actress is known to be a stunner on the red carpet.