Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and More Stars Dazzle at Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Game of Thrones is sadly ending and the stars are going out with a bang.

As the eighth and final season premiere for the HBO series looms in the near future, the ensemble cast is bidding farewell to the show in fabulous fashion. Stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Emilia Clarkedressed to the nines for the New York City red carpet. Dressed in designer gowns from couture labels like Louis Vuitton, the actors stunned the crowds with their stylish looks and how much things have changed in the nearly eight years since the show kicked off.

One star who unfortunately missed the star-studded red carpet was Cersei Lannister herself. Lena Headey took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell her fans about how "gutted" and "heartbroken" she is to be missing the premiere. "Heartbroken and f--ked off, still doesn't cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight," she said. "I f--king hate being sick and the timing of this is a s--t bag."

Which is a huge bummer since the actress is known to be a stunner on the red carpet. 

Check out the gallery below to see the stars in all their glory!

Sean Bean, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sean Bean

The star flashes his pearly whites for the camera at the premiere for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

Newlyweds Rose and Kit look drop-dead gorgeous in their couture outfits.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Once again, the famous pair prove their fashion prowess in dazzling ensembles.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Style comes naturally to the actor who is wearing a patterned ensemble.

Peter Dinklage, Erica Schmidt, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage & Erica Schmidt

The star and his wife are doing date night right at the New York City premiere.

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alfie Allen

The actor charms in a black and blue suit and tie for the season 8 premiere.

Natalie Dormer, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Natalie Dormer

Formal wear takes on a new meaning in this figure-hugging asymmetrical dress.

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Gwendoline Christie

The actress takes on an ethereal image in an Iris Van Herpen gown.

Indira Varma, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Indira Varna

The actress is pretty in pink at the final season premiere for the show.

Aidan Gillen, Camille O'Sullivan, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Aidan Gillen & Camille O'Sullivan

Date night has never looked better for the pair.

Charles Dance, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Charles Dance

Looking regal as ever, the famed actor looks sharp in a dark suit and fun tie.

Sarah Paulson, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story star shines in an eccentric black and gold dress.

Jack Gleeson, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jack Gleeson

The actor strikes a nonchalant pose for the cameras at the premiere.

Joe Dempsie, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Joe Dempsie

The actor strikes a pose in a contrasting creme colored jacket and black dress pants.

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

Ruffles and tulle frame the star's delicate silhouette at the New York City premiere.

Pedro Pascal, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

The actor is all smiles on the red carpet for the final season of the HBO series.

David Benioff, Amanda Peet, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

David Benioff & Amanda Peet

Showrunner and co-creator of the series brings his famous wife along for a date night in the city.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nathalie Emmanuel

Orange truly is the new black and the actress has the showstopping gown to prove it on the GOT red carpet.

Iain Glen, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Iain Glen

Miami Vice meets Westeros with the actor's choice of clothing.

Daniel Portman, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel Portman

The Scottish actor takes on a serious demeanor at the New York City premiere for Game of Thrones.

Hafthor Bjornsson, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hafthor Bjornsson

The actor stands tall in his trendy shimmering suit jacket.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The newlyweds make the red carpet their runway in coordinated ensembles that have people screaming in delight.

Conleth Hill, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Conleth Hill

The actor looks every bit the lord he is in a dapper suit and tie.

Pilou Asbaek, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pilou Asbaek

Monochrome never looked as good as it does on the Danish actor.

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Maisie Williams

Crowds roar with excitement as the actress walks the carpet in a Miu Miu gown.

Rory McCann, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rory McCann

The star looks dashing in a black suit and tie at the NYC premiere of the HBO series.

Gry Molvær Hivju, Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gry Molvær Hivju & Kristofer Hivju

The Norwegian actor and his wife steal the show in their red and black ensembles.

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Liam Cunningham

While some stars opt for a black and white suit, the star stands out in a khaki suit on the red carpet. 

Jacob Anderson, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jacob Anderson

The actor looks rather dapper in a suit and turtleneck for the GOT premiere.

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Carice Van Houten

The actress glows in an angelic white gown at the New York City premiere of the show. 

Hannah Murray, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hannah Murray

Princess Belle has some competition from the bold and beautiful 29-year-old.

Jerome Flynn, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jerome Flynn

Tennis shoes, plaid pants and a casual suit-jacket are the outfit of choice for the Bronn character.

Dascha Polanco, Game of Thrones Premiere Season 8

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Dascha Polanco

Keeping in line with the show's dramatic costumes, the Orange Is the New Black star stuns in a black caped pantsuit. 

Mark Addy, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Mark Addy

This may be the final season of the HBO show, but the star is all smiles at the final premiere for the series.

Kristian Nairn, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

Kristian Nairn

The DJ makes an appearance on the red carpet in a bold black and gold ensemble.

Sibel Kekilli, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sibel Kekilli

The Shae character stands in stark contrast to the fiery background with a floral dress. 

John Bradley, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

John Bradley

Dressed in a classic suit and tie, the Game of Thrones star strikes a pose for the cameras on the red carpet.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Isaac Hempstead Wright

The young star makes quite the impression in a stylish grey suit and a sharp white dress shirt.

Check out the final season of the fantasy series when it premieres on HBO on April 14.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

