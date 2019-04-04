Grab These Trendy Festival Bags Under $30

If you're headed to Coachella this month, or any other festival for that matter, you've got to be prepared.

By prepared, of course, we mean being outfitted correctly. Yes, you'll want to make sure your look is on-point, but you also want to be practical about it. You're going to be spending all day out in the heat running around from stage to stage catching your favorite bands perform live, after all. One key accessory you won't want to be without: a trendy hands-free bag.

You know, a super-cool crossbody or a belt bag that you won't set down and lose forever. You also want it to be cheap, because the desert is dusty and it's bound to get dirty. So, go on, keep scrolling and get yours ASAP.