Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Slept in Selena Quintanilla's Bed While Preparing for Her Iconic Role

On the heels of the 24th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla's untimely death, Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the late Tejano star.
"It was a beautiful time in my life and it taught me so much about life," the World of Dance judge says of the "Amor Prohibido" singer and the 1997 movie Selena on Apple Music's Beats 1 show.
"I was young, I was 26 when I played Selena," she tells radio host Ebro Darden. "I didn't realize, at the time, the responsibility that I had, all I wanted to do was do her memory and that moment justice."
During the interview, J.Lo reveals that she actually slept in Selena's bed in order to prepare for the iconic role.
"I soaked up everything, I watched every interview that I could," the 49-year-old actress shares. "I slept in her bed at home. I talked to the whole family. I spent time with them. It can be melancholy and beautiful at the same time."
For Jennifer, portraying the famed "Reina de la Cumbia (Queen of Cumbia)," gave her so much insight into the music industry.
"She taught me so much on how to navigate this business, because I played it in the movie."
If anything, Lopez became inspired to seriously pursue a music career after playing Selena in the 1997 movie. That's why she says this role was a "beautiful blessing for my life on so many levels."
Along with discussing the "Si Una Vez" singer's influence and impact on her life, the 49-year-old actress dishes on her forthcoming movie, Hustlers, which also stars fellow Bronx native, Cardi B.
She says her latest movie also reminds her of her role in the movie Selena.
"You have to really dig into the reality of what it really is," she says. "You can't just surface it… What it's about is playing the role as authentically as I can, it's just like when I was playing Selena."
"I was so in it when I was playing Selena back then," she continues. "I feel the same way about playing [Ramona]. I'm going to play this persona, and do it in the best way that I know how."
Adding, "I'm going to learn everything about that life and that mentality that I can to play it as authentically as I can."
