Amber Rose Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Amber Rose's family will be growing by one!
Rose and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards both announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they were expecting their first child together. This will be the model's second child. She also has a 6-year-old son named Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with rapper Wiz Khalifa.
Rose and Edwards posted the same photo online, which showed the 35-year-old smiling while getting an ultrasound. She wore a black cap over her bleach blonde hair as well as a rainbow dress.
"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!" she captioned the picture. "P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!"
Rose received a plethora of congratulatory messages in her comments section. Demi Lovato, for instance, wrote, "Congrats mama!!"
Edwards revealed the baby's sex in his post.
"Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine," he described the photo of his girlfriend. "Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s--t wild! I love you. I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won't get mad if ur first words r 'where the b--hes @?'"
According to Billboard, Rose's beau is the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Records. One of his many duties includes coaching up-and-coming artist at Def Jam's rap camp.
Rose recently gushed about her beau in an Instagram post in January. "In the past I've used the words 'best friend' very loosely while speaking of my ex's but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me," she wrote at the time. "He also came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships..... "
She continued later, "I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again."
Rose has spoken in the past about what it's like to co-parent with her ex. In February 2018, she and Khalifa dressed up as Suicide Squad characters together for their son's birthday party.
She offered some words of wisdom during a chat with BuzzFeed in 2016. "Women are just naturally smarter, so if you just really take the high road in every situation, especially with a separation or a divorce or something, if you're always the bigger person, the nicer person in the situation, eventually they'll come around and it'll be the best thing that could ever happen for your baby," she said in a Q&A video.
Rose also urged mothers to "Try to have family days with your kid's father" because "that's the best thing for your baby."
Rose explained in the video that Sebastian is "the happiest when he's around me and his dad at the same time." Rose asserted that it's all about the kid, not the past between the parents.
"Don't bring up old s--t, don't bring up anything that happened in your relationship—just worry about your baby," she said.
Rose, who is a staunch feminist and organizes the Amber Rose SlutWalk, revealed in her BuzzFeed video that she wants to instill in her son "to be a feminist."
She added, "I want him to know that he needs to show women respect, he knows to show people respect."
That will surely be the case with her second child, too. Congratulations again on the baby news!
