Amber Rose Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Amber Rose's family will be growing by one!

Rose and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards both announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they were expecting their first child together. This will be the model's second child. She also has a 6-year-old son named Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Rose and Edwards posted the same photo online, which showed the 35-year-old smiling while getting an ultrasound. She wore a black cap over her bleach blonde hair as well as a rainbow dress.

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!" she captioned the picture. "P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!"

Rose received a plethora of congratulatory messages in her comments section. Demi Lovato, for instance, wrote, "Congrats mama!!"