Amanda Stanton and Boyfriend Bobby Jacobs Are Taking ''Space'' in Their Relationship

Amanda Stanton and Bobby Jacobs are hitting the pause button on their relationship.

While the former Bachelor contestant and the professional volleyball player have been together since last spring (they made things official last May even though they had been dating two months prior), they've decided to "take some space," according to a source.

"Amanda Stanton and Bobby Jacobs are taking some space in their relationship," the insider shares with E! News. "They are still technically together as a couple and recently moved in together, but Bobby isn't staying at their new shared home right now."

Adding, "He had been gradually moving his stuff into the new place and wasn't fully moved in yet."

The 28-year-old reality TV star has two daughters, Kinsley Buonfiglio and Charlie Buonfiglio, from a previous relationship, and according to the source, Amanda "wanted [Jacobs] to slowly move in so her daughters could get used to it."