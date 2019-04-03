From Joaquin Phoenix to Heath Ledger: A History of Joker Transformations

With his leading role in the upcoming film Joker, Joaquin Phoenix is the fifth actor to portray DC Comics' clown prince of crime, aka Batman's nemesis, in person on the big screen.

Todd Phillips' new movie explores the Joker's origin story. A trailer for Joker was released on Wednesday.

The remaining four actors to play the Joker on the big screen are the late Cesar Romero, who played him in a 1966 movie based on a hit live-action series, Jack Nicholson, who starred in Tim Burton's 1989 film Batman, the late Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the character in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, and Jared Leto, who played the role in David Ayer's 2016 film Suicide Squad.

In addition, Zach Galifianakis provided the voice of the Joker in the Lego Batman Movie, while several other actors, such as Star Wars' Mark Hamill, have portrayed the Joker on various Batman animated shows, as well as in video games.