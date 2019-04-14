Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Three! See Her Cutest Photos Ever to Celebrate

Attention, all Chrissy Teigen and John Legend fans: Luna Stephens is officially three years old!

Seriously, where has the time gone? Wasn't it just yesterday that the power couple was announcing the birth of their little girl? Now, she's three! That's just craziness.

Over the past few years we've grown to love Teigen and Legend even more thanks to their growing family and it all started with Luna.

As the firstborn to this duo, she has been the apple of their eyes for a long time and thankfully they've documented most of her cute moments for us all to follow along with them.

With the addition of baby Miles in 2018, this family became even more precious, but we still have a special place in our hearts for birthday girl Luna, because she was the OG baby Stephens.

That being said, how are we celebrating Luna's third birthday? With lots of cute photos, obviously.