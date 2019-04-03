These Photos of Prince Harry in a Children's Ballet Class Will Melt Your Heart

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 11:31 AM

Prince Harry

Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Cuteness overload!

Prince Harry participated in a children's ballet class on Wednesday during his visit to YMCA South Ealing in London. The adorable photos show the dad-to-be working on his dance moves alongside the youngsters in the class. The Duke of Sussex visited the YMCA to participate in a roundtable discussion on mental health and to learn more about the YMCA's work to help the youth in the area.

"There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let's keep normalising the conversation," Harry said Wednesday. "Let's keep reminding each other that it's okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us." 

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

During his visit, Harry, who will soon welcome his first child with wife Meghan Markle, met 3-month-old baby Naz and her mom Maria Ahmad.

Video posted to social media shows Harry kneeling down to greet the smiling baby, asking her mom if Naz is sleeping.

"Sometimes," Maria replied.

Prince Harry

Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

She later told reporters, "He was so excited and happy about the baby. He was asking about her sleeping. I think he's worried about that, if the baby sleeps at night time."

As Meghan's due date approaches, the Duchess of Sussex's pals are gushing over the parents-to-be.

"I think it goes without saying, she's incredible," Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer recently shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "She's incredible and that baby is so lucky to have them as their parents."

Prince Harry , Royals

