Kyle Richards on Her RHOBH Fight With Lisa Vanderpump: The "Reaction Was So Extreme it Shocked Me"

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump, friends no more? It sure seems that way for the onetime The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besties.

At a lunch with costars Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle didn't completely defend her friend.

"The women wanted to know if I thought Lisa was capable of having this story leaked. I grappled with taking the easy way out OR telling the truth. I am not a liar. Of all the things people may have accused me of, lying is not one of them. (At least not up until this point.) While Lisa is my friend and I am the closest to her, these women are also my friends," Kyle wrote in her Bravo blog. "If they weren't my friends, maybe I could have taken a different stance. But they are, and I could not lie to them. Most importantly, I knew they knew the answer and were waiting for me to be honest."