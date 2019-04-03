Savannah Chrisley Is Engaged: 5 Things to Know About Her New Fiancé Nic Kerdiles

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 10:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Savannah Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles

Instagram / Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley is getting married!

It was revealed on Wednesday that the 21-year-old Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star got engaged to her boyfriend Nicolas "Nic" Kerdiles, 25, on Christmas Eve. The two have been together since November 2017.

Check out five facts about Kerdiles:

1. He's a hockey pro: He made his NHL debut in 2017 playing for the Anaheim Ducks, his hometown team. A year later, they traded Kerdiles to the Winnipeg Jets. 

2.  But He's Not Concentrating on Hockey Right Now: Chrisley told People her fiancé "taking a step back" from the sport after numerous injuries.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Engagements

"He's in Nashville and he actually got his real estate license last summer," she said, adding, "He's focusing a lot on that and he'll be in Chrisley Knows Best in season seven. So, it's kind of just transitioning and working on our life together and just kind of incorporating him into my world."

Nicolas Kerdiles

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

3. He's Bilingual: His father Michel Kerdiles is French and his mother Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles is Canadian. Nic's first language was French, according to the Orange County Register. His older sisters Mailys and Marine were born in France.

4. He's Texas-Born and Lived Abroad: He was born in Lewisville, Texas. Soon after his birth, his mom and dad, who sold medical equipment, moved back with him to France. When he was six, the family moved to Irvine, California, their present home, according to the Orange County Register.

Savannah Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles

Instagram / Nic Kerdiles

5. He Proposed to Chrisley in the Sweetest Way: Nic popped the question in Nashville, People reported. Chrisley said her mom told her she forgot something at the store, so the two drove there, and when they returned to the house, they found it empty. A family friend's son steered them to look outside, where she discovered the couple's families and friends.

"And then, Nic looks at me and he was like, 'Hey babe, will you come here?' And you can tell you he was so nervous, and I was nervous," Chrisley told People. "That was a long walk. I was like, ‘What is going down?' And then, it's funny. He tells me now that he forgot everything he wanted to say. He said he had this whole thing written out, and he was like, ‘I just forgot it all.' And it was just so cute and everyone was crying. It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Engagements , Savannah Chrisley , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Full House Cast, John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulie

"No Matter What": Inside Lori Loughlin's Unbreakable Bond With Her Full House Family

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Dishes on Kanye West's Sunday Services

Jane Fonda, British Vogue

Jane Fonda Gets Candid About Her Battle With Cancer

Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards on Her RHOBH Fight With Lisa Vanderpump: The "Reaction Was So Extreme it Shocked Me"

Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Expecting Baby Boy 1 Year After Split

Ronday Rousey, Total Divas 802

Ronda Rousey, Joan Jett and More! Here Are the 5 Things We're Most Excited to See at WrestleMania 35

Shopping: Coachella

8 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella and Other Festivals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.