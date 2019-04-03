Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Expecting Baby Boy 1 Year After Split

We bet Dan Reynolds is feeling on top of the world because he's going to become a dad times four.

The Imagine Dragons frontman and his wife Aja Volkman are expecting a baby boy due in October, the singer's rep confirmed to E! News. The little one is joining three older sisters, Ava, 6, and 2-year-old twins, Gia and Coco.

During an interview on Good Day New York, the singer broke the news and confirmed he had been hoping for a boy. "To be honest, my wife was asking me if I had [a preference of a daughter or son] one way or the other, and I didn't want to tell her that I wanted to have a boy, because when they tell you, I don't want to be the guy who's like, 'Oh, d--n it. We're having [a girl]' because I love my girls. I really love my girls. But, secretly, I was hoping for a boy, to be honest with you. To be honest with you, I was secretly hoping. So, when they announced it on the phone, when the doctor told us, she was surprised because I was like, ‘YES! YES!' and she was like, 'You told me you didn't care either way. I was like 'Well…'"