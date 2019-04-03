Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Expecting Baby Boy 1 Year After Split

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 10:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Aja Volkman, Dan Reynolds

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

We bet Dan Reynolds is feeling on top of the world because he's going to become a dad times four. 

The Imagine Dragons frontman and his wife Aja Volkman are expecting a baby boy due in October, the singer's rep confirmed to E! News. The little one is joining three older sisters, Ava, 6, and 2-year-old twins, Gia and Coco

The baby also comes a year after the married couple of 8 years announced their split

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," Reynolds shared with his social media followers in April 2018. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

He continued, "I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."

However, by January, Volkman revealed they were "rebuilding."

"I'm proud of you @danreynolds I'm proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are. I know that it's been a crazy road. It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding," she captioned a photo on Instagram of the singer sitting at a kitchen counter.

"You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It's a rite of passage. It's the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self. An honest unabashed willingness to die a million deaths just to be sincere. That's what we have done. And now. Honesty. That's all we need. Continue to rip the bandaid off baby. I'll do it with you. I'll walk right through it and love every minute."

Last month, the performer paid sweet tribute to his leading lady in honor of her birthday. "Happy Birthday to the coolest and most beautiful human being on planet earth @ajavolkman . I love you and am lucky to have you by my side," he wrote to her. 

And soon, they'll have another youngster by their side. Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of six!

Us Weekly was first to report the baby news. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Babies , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ronday Rousey, Total Divas 802

Ronda Rousey, Joan Jett and More! Here Are the 5 Things We're Most Excited to See at WrestleMania 35

Shopping: Coachella

8 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella and Other Festivals

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Nikki and Brie Bella Talk WWE Retirement, John Cena Split, Total Divas & More!

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Just Proved Why She's BFF Taylor Swift's No. 1 Fan

Miley Cyrus, Disneyland

Miley Cyrus Had the Best Time at Disneyland: See the Photos

This Is Us

What Does This Is Us Season 4 Have Planned for Mandy Moore and Rebecca Pearson?

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant, Eric Johnson, Kids, Maxwell, Ace, Christmas 2018

Jessica Simpson, Carrie Underwood and More Stars' Most Relatable Mom Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.