Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Expecting Baby Boy 1 Year After Split

We bet Dan Reynolds is feeling on top of the world because he's going to become a dad times four.

The Imagine Dragons frontman and his wife Aja Volkman are expecting a baby boy due in October, the singer's rep confirmed to E! News. The little one is joining three older sisters, Ava, 6, and 2-year-old twins, Gia and Coco.

The baby also comes a year after the married couple of 8 years announced their split.

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," Reynolds shared with his social media followers in April 2018. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."