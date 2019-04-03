Gigi Hadid Just Proved Why She's BFF Taylor Swift's No. 1 Fan

Gigi Hadid is a major Swiftie!

While the 23-year-old supermodel has been close pals with Taylor Swift for many years now, she had already been supporting the superstar singer's music long before they became BFFs. Hadid, who headlines Variety's Power of Women New York issue, released Tuesday, alongside Taraji P. Henson, Bette Midler, Kacey Musgraves and Christiane Amanpour, opened up to the outlet about her friendship with Swift for her cover story.

"An amazing thing about my friendship with Taylor has been, that she is a songwriter that I've connected to through my childhood into my adult life," Hadid shared. "And us becoming friends has given me an insight into the mind that creates those lyrics."