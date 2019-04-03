Gigi Hadid Just Proved Why She's BFF Taylor Swift's No. 1 Fan

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid is a major Swiftie!
While the 23-year-old supermodel has been close pals with Taylor Swift for many years now, she had already been supporting the superstar singer's music long before they became BFFs. Hadid, who headlines Variety's Power of Women New York issue, released Tuesday, alongside Taraji P. Henson, Bette Midler, Kacey Musgraves and Christiane Amanpour, opened up to the outlet about her friendship with Swift for her cover story.
"An amazing thing about my friendship with Taylor has been, that she is a songwriter that I've connected to through my childhood into my adult life," Hadid shared. "And us becoming friends has given me an insight into the mind that creates those lyrics."
"She writes words that people experience but can't put into words themselves," Hadid continued. "And I think that's so amazing."
The UNICEF ambassador went on to explain that, even after attending multiple concerts on Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour and 1989 World Tour, the shows never got old.
"Seeing a woman be able to own what she's been through, stand up, write songs about it, be honest, put her heart out there, and through that still connect to people...that is amazing and it's empowering," Hadid said. "I'm proud watching her, the message of that album, the message of that tour and those shows, is something that is a very important thing for women in 2019 to connect to."
Watch the video above to see Hadid talk more about her friendship with Swift!
