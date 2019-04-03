Miley Cyrus Had the Best Time at Disneyland: See the Photos

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Miley Cyrus returned to her Disney roots in more ways than one in recent days.

The 26-year-old pop star and actress spent the day in Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Tuesday, less than a week after she debuted a hairstyle inspired by her former Disney Channel character Hannah Montana.

Wearing a bright red Mickey Mouse sweater, cropped Mickey Mouse blue jeans, Mickey Mouse socks, white sneakers, and a hat that read "BAD," Cyrus visited the Happiest Place on Earth with a group of friends. Accompanied by a personal bodyguard as well as a Disneyland VIP tour guide, they rode popular rides such as Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain and Splash Mountain at the Disneyland Resort, then headed over to the neighboring Disney California Adventure Park to ride the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride, which replaced the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride in 2017.

The group later headed to eat at the members-only Club 33, a popular lunch and dinner spot for VIPs at Disneyland.

Cyrus also got to take private photos with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Pluto.

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

See more photos of Cyrus at Disneyland:

Miley Cyrus

Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA

All Decked Out

The singer shows her Disney spirit!

Miley Cyrus

Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA

Brace for Impact!

The singer rides in front on Splash Mountain.

Miley Cyrus

Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA

Splash!

The singer rides Splash Mountain.

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus

Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA

Watch Out!

The singer holds onto her hat!

Miley Cyrus, Disneyland

Instagram / Miley Cyrus

BFFs

Miley poses with her Disneyland posse.

Miley Cyrus, Disneyland

Instagram / Miley Cyrus

Tea Time

Miley has tea with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Pluto.

Article continues below

Like many Southern California residents, Cyrus has been to Disneyland many times, and even celebrated her Sweet 16 there in 2008.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Expecting Baby Boy 1 Year After Split

Ronday Rousey, Total Divas 802

Ronda Rousey, Joan Jett and More! Here Are the 5 Things We're Most Excited to See at WrestleMania 35

Shopping: Coachella

8 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella and Other Festivals

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Nikki and Brie Bella Talk WWE Retirement, John Cena Split, Total Divas & More!

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Just Proved Why She's BFF Taylor Swift's No. 1 Fan

This Is Us

What Does This Is Us Season 4 Have Planned for Mandy Moore and Rebecca Pearson?

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant, Eric Johnson, Kids, Maxwell, Ace, Christmas 2018

Jessica Simpson, Carrie Underwood and More Stars' Most Relatable Mom Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.