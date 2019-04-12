Birthday Girl Jessie James Decker Has the Cutest Family Ever & There Are Pictures to Prove It!

Instagram
Jessie James Decker can do it all...and with three kids in toe!
She's a country singer, has her own clothing brand and store, has written a best-selling book and has a beauty collection. What makes that even more awesome is that she also manages to keep up with three adorable children and make fans swoon over her sweet romance with husband Eric Decker!
Together the couple has managed to give us all serious life goals which is why today, on the "Boots" singer's birthday—she's turning 31 years old—we're shining a bright light on the pair's seemingly perfect home life.
After tying the knot in 2013, the Just Jessie author and her hubbie starred on their own E! reality show and we were instantly hooked.
Three kids later fans want to know as much as they can about the Decker fam and luckily, their Instagram profiles fill in all the blanks...and make us ooh and aah on a regular basis.
To see some of the cutest photos ever, and fall in love with the birthday girl and her cute family even more, keep reading.
Warning: the singer's three little ones—daughter Vivianne and sons Eric Jr. and Forrest—will make your heart melt as you see how precious they are together.
Happy birthday, Jessie!
We hope it's filled with birthday treats from your family and lots of singing and dancing in the kitchen.
Birthday Boy
The Decker's youngest, Forrest Decker, turned one in March of 2019 and of course they celebrated with balloons and kisses!
Family Wife, Happy Life
"Loves of my life #feelingrateful," Jessie James Decker captioned this sweet photo of her kids and her husband Eric Decker.
Happiest Place on Earth
The Deckers visited Disneyland in February and despite trying to be romantic, the couple was photo-bombed by their son Eric Decker II.
Howdy, Partner
In January, the Decker boys cuddled up on the couch...dressed in their Woody pjs and watched some football.
Twas the Night Before
On Christmas Eve, the Decker kids got into a little mischief, but we still think they're cute.
Super Duper
Come on, could these two be any cuter?
Shopping Buddies
All three of the Decker kids including daughter Vivianne Decker, and sons Eric and Forrest were all smiles while out at the grocery store in November 2018.
Costume Crew
We are loving all of these adorable costumes from Halloween 2018.
Beach Bums
"My whole purpose in life #mifamilia," Jessie captioned this vacation snap from 2018.
Boat Days
What better way to celebrate 4th of July than hanging out on a boat with your sweet family?
Dinner Time
Not everyone was happy to take this photo, but that didn't stop mom and dad from posting it.
Dad Pile
In June, Eric became a human jungle gym thanks to his little kiddos.
Sibling Smooch
Vivianne clearly loves her little brother Forrest in this precious pic from April 2018.
Hugs For Days
The former football player is always ready to hug it out with his little munchkins.
Mommy's Little Helpers
Even though Jessie was sick in this photo, she had her two oldest kids to keep her spirits high.
Santa Babies
In December 2017, the two oldest Decker kids had a big smile when they met Santa.
Mickey Munchkins
Getting ready for Halloween is so much more fun when someone is wearing a Mickey Mouse head!
Love You
Aw, our hearts are so full looking at these two.
Titans Talk
The country singer looked adorable as she waited to watch her husband's first game as a Tennessee Titan with her kids in August 2017.
Red, White & Babies
The award for most patriotic family has to go to the Deckers.
Kiss Kiss
Kisses and cuddles are what these two are best at and it's so freaking cute.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Of Hope
Baseball Buds
Vivianne got up on her dad's shoulders as the couple participated in a charity event in Tennessee in 2017.
Fab Four
"My wolf pack!" Jessie wrote alongside this photo of her family of four back in March 2017.
Birthday Girl
This party looks like a blast and we officially want to be invited to the next one.
Wedded Bliss
Before the Deckers were a family of five they were hitting up weddings as a squad of four and looking good while doing it.
Finding Neverland
For Halloween in 2016, the fun family dressed up as characters from Peter Pan and they totally nailed it.
J-E-T-S
Ahead of Eric's 2016 season with the New York Jets, his family joined him at practice and we got this sweet photo as a souvenir.
Disney Darlings
There's nothing quite like a family day at Disneyland.
Biggest Fans
Back in November 2015, the super mom and her two little ones enjoyed watching their main man dominate on the football field.
Candy Crew
For Halloween in 2015, these two kids dressed as the princess and her frog and we don't have words!
Bikini Babes
Before they had their first son, Eric's life was all about his girls and he was totally good with that.
Easter Bunny
Easter 2015 was egg-cellent for the family of three.
Daddy's Girl
Baby Viv's first practice back in 2014 was so memorable for the new parents.
The Three Musketeers
In 2014, the happy couple became parents to Vivianne and their smiles say it all.