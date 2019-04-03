Kelly Clarkson, Ansel Elgort, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Hit Up CinemaCon 2019

Celebs such as Kelly Clarkson, Ansel Elgort, Melissa McCarthy took center stage at CinemaCon 2019 this week.

Wearing a colorful checkered dress, Clarkson appeared at the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, to promote the upcoming animated film UglyDolls. The Grammy-winning singer portrays the character Moxy in the movie, which is about imperfect dolls who hope a child will take them home, and also recorded songs for its soundtrack. Onstage, she appeared with co-star Pitbull and also performed one of the tracks.

"So awesome to finally get to perform 'Broken and Beautiful' my new single for Ugly Dolls at CinemaCon," Clarkson wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait for everyone to see this beautiful movie! Annnd I loved getting to catch up with @pitbull and @melissamccarthy."

Elgort spoke onstage about the movie Goldfinch, which also stars Sarah Paulson, Nicole Kidman, and Finn Wolfhard.

McCartney attended the convention to promote her new film The Kitchen and she and her husband Ben Falcone had themselves quite a bit of fun by dressing up like dragons. The actress joked onstage that she thought she was at Comic-Con.

Other stars who appeared at CinemaCon to promote new films included Helen Mirren, Diana Keaton, Katie Holmes, Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam.