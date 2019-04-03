Tiffany Haddish Reveals What Led to Her New Year's Eve Stand-Up Flop

She was not ready.

As fans may recall, Tiffany Haddishcame under fire at the start of the new year after her New Year's Eve show in Miami flopped so hard with the audience, attendees reportedly walked out.

The Emmy winner later spoke out about the mishap, tweeting, "Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami...I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again."

Before the show, the star revealed that she had partied into the morning and "Ciroc is still in my system."

Elaborating on the sequence of events during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, Haddish explained that she had been overworked and regrettably partied too hard.