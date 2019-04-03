Savannah Chrisley Is Engaged to Nic Kerdiles

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 6:59 AM

Savannah Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles

Instagram / Nic Kerdiles

Surprise! Savannah Chrisley is engaged.

The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star's boyfriend, pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, proposed to her in December, on Christmas Eve, it was revealed on Wednesday. The two had met on Instagram and have been dating since November 2017.

Nic, who plays for the Winnipeg Jets, popped the question in front of her friends and family in Nashville and also asked her dad Todd Chrisley for permission, via FaceTime, beforehand, People reported.

"My dad said he was so nervous when he FaceTimed him, that he asked my dad for his hand in marriage!" she told the magazine. 'And my dad was like, 'You may want to re-ask that question.' He was like, 'Do you want my daughter's hand in marriage or my hand in marriage?' Nic hung up the phone and called back, and then asked him the right way. And it was just so funny. My dad said he was so nervous."

Watch Todd Chrisley Reveal His Honest Opinions on Daughter Savannah's New Boyfriend

Nic proposed with a 5-carat radiant brilliant cut diamond ring on a band of 18 round brilliant cut diamonds, designed by Dror Flantzman in Nashville. Savannah told People her mother, Julie Chrisley, picked it out.

Savannah also said she and Nic are in no rush to tie the knot.

"We're kind of just taking our time," she said. "We know that we want to spend the rest of our life with each other."

 
