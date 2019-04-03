Scheana Shay Revisits Her Grandma's 15-Year-Old Dating Advice With Help From Tyler Henry

Scheana Shay's late grandmother has some opinions about the state of her granddaughter's love life. And just like she wasn't afraid to share them while she was still alive, grandma Maxine is continuing to offer relationship commentary from beyond the grave in this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"There's something funny about grandma being able to see that a man wasn't good for a woman and verbalizing it. And then at the end, the relationship didn't end up working out and she was like, 'Told ya so!' But in a loving way," explains Tyler Henry after sitting down with the Vanderpump Rules star at her home in Marina Del Rey.

As the clairvoyant is relaying Maxine's message, it's clear his words mean something special to Scheana.

"Literally, that note," she tells him, wide-eyed, pointing to a hand-written letter she'd brought to their reading as memorabilia. "That's so crazy."