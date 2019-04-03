Emilia Clarke Totally Burned Kit Harington for His Game of Thrones Complaints

The key to getting Game of Thrones spoilers? Be a mom. Maisie Williams previously revealed her mom knew how the show ended way before anybody else and Emilia Clarke stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and said she told her own mother how it all ends.

"I've got to be honest, I did, I did, not just my dog, I told my—I wasn't supposed…I told my mom, but the good thing about telling my mom these things is she's a vault because she's just done forgotten it—I told her," Clarke said.

She was talking to her mom the other day and referenced the fact that she read one of the final scenes, but her mom said she couldn't remember what happened.

"I was like I'm not going to tell you twice, you missed your chance!" Clarke told host Stephen Colbert.