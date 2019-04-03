Dakota Fanning Supports Stylish Sister Elle at Her Teen Spirit Premiere

Spotted: two very stylish sisters. 

Just over a week away from the official release of her latest film, Teen SpiritElle Fanninghit the red carpet on Tuesday night for the premiere with a very special lady by her side: her famous sister, Dakota Fanning.

The two well-known siblings were dressed to impress as they posed for photographers at the Arclight in Hollywood before a screening of the film. 

Despite their similar features, the sisters were far from matching. Dakota opted for a black shift dress by Prada while Elle popped in a pink Rodarte gown. 

Photos

Elle Fanning's Best Looks

As fans well know, the two actresses have been working in Hollywood since the early 2000s, both appearing in I Am Sam in 2001. Now in her latest project, Elle is tackling the microphone as a teenager who enters an international singing competition. 

"I've always wanted to sing in a film," Elle said in a new Teen Vogue interview. "Singing was something I've always loved to do, but I've never really gotten to showcase that part of myself."

She continued, "This was a lot more singing than I've ever done before...The stamina is a huge challenge, but I worked forever."

Teen Spirit, directed by Max Minghella, hits theaters on April 12. 

