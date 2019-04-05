From Southern Belle to Style Icon, See Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks Ahead of 2019 ACM Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 3:00 AM
Kacey Musgraves is ready to impress for her latest red carpet appearance.
This has been a whirlwind year for the country music star, who won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Not to mention her awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Album. And for all of these momentous occasions the star was dressed to the nines in the finest fashions, ranging from designers like Versace to Valentino.
And on Sunday, the 30-year-old will once again wow the crowds with her stylish looks and bold style. The 2019 ACM Awards are right around the corner and Kacey's fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the Golden Hour performer will wear for the big night.
There's no doubt that Musgraves will go home with at least one of the five awards she is nominated for, including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Plus, she is guaranteed to be one of the best-dressed stars of the night.
Check out the gallery below to see just a few of Kacey's best looks!
Catherine Powell via Instagram
Michael Kors helped make Kacey's dream of being a country Selena Quintanilla come true in this white lace jumpsuit.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kacey oozed confidence and power in this Brandon Maxwell suit and skirt at the Billboard Women in Music awards.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The woman of the hour dons a Versace drape dress for the highly exclusive Vanity Fair after party.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
At first glance, you would think the Golden Hour singer had this tulle Valentino gown custom made in honor of the album cover, but it turns out it wasn't.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
At the 2019 Grammys Kacey took home the gold for both Best Country Album and Album of the Year, plus she totally won for the best look of the night in this short red silk Valentino gown.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kacey proves that all that glitters is gold in this goddess-like dress designed by J Mendel.
Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Versace came through with this stunning gown and an even more stunning slit for Kacey to show off her lean legs.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kacey had the ultimate diva moment in a Rachel Comey suit with fluffy cuffs.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
It will be pretty hard for the country singer to top this Giambattista Valli Haute Couture look.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
While most people wear a dazzling gown on the red carpet, Kacey went for a glamorous power suit with gold detailing.
Burak Cingi/Redferns
The singer served looks in a glittery, rainbow-colored Juicy Couture jumpsuit.
Burak Cingi/Redferns
Kacey pays homage to her love for '70s fashion by wearing a glam coat and pointed heels for a C2C event in England.
During their tour together, the singer matched the One Direction singer's funky vibe in a glittering romper.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Christian Siriano is to thank for creating what Kacey calls a "cotton candy dream of a dress."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The singer dons her finest Armani gown for a night among the stars.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Never afraid to go for a bold look, the country star performs in a glittering multi-colored jumpsuit that had everyone applauding her style choices.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kacey took home her first two Grammys in 2014 for her song "Merry Go 'Round."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
For her first-ever Grammy Awards, the country girl ditches the cowboy boots for a shimmering pink gown designed by Armani.
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Her country roots are truly reflected in this cowgirl inspired ensemble.
Gina Wetzler/Redferns
Crowds are dazzled by the "Golden Hour" singer's shimmering pants and matching tube top.
Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic
These boots are made for walking and Kacey does that and more on the stage of the 49th Annual CMA Awards.
John Shearer/WireImage
Christmastime inspired this flowing tinsel-like dress for the 2016 CMA Country Christmas show.
Erika Goldring/WireImage
Kacey shows off her country roots in the red and white dress, with a bejeweled belt.
I don't know about you, but these red carpet looks are giving us butterflies.
