How Kim Kardashian Is Planning Her ''Zen-Like CBD-Theme'' Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian is putting a modern twist on the traditional baby shower.

The mother-of-three is getting ready to welcome baby no. 4 with hubby Kanye Westand what better way to celebrate the pregnancy than a CBD-themed baby shower. For the occasion, the Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West designer is doing away with the typical games and gifts in favor of a more mature party that includes massages and more. "This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower," the KKW Beauty guru tells E! News. "I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower — we're not pregnant."

In Kim's words, this isn't the typical baby shower, "This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower."