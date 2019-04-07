2019 ACM Awards: The Full List of Winners

Country music's "party of the year" has finally arrived!

The genre's biggest stars emerging musicians descended on the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 54th annual 2019 ACM Awards. The Academy of Country Music Awards bring together all the top talent, which is evident by the lengthy and impressive list of performers. Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire and more are all slated to take center stage at the show.

Kacey Musgraves is looking to continue her good luck at the ACMs after winning big at the 2019 Grammys, where her awards that night included Best Country Album and Album of the Year. Tonight, she's up for five nominations including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

While Musgraves is vying for five wins, Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay have six nominations each. Stapleton is up for awards including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year while Dan + Shay hope to take home awards for Single of the Year, Duo of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.